CBI Director gets another extension day after Rahul Gandhi records dissent

Praveen Sood’s two-year tenure, extended by a year in 2025, was due to end on May 24. (Credit: Wikimedia Commons)

A day after Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi recorded his dissent, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved another one-year extension for Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) chief Praveen Sood on Wednesday.

Sood’s two-year tenure, extended by a year in 2025, was due to end on May 24.

An order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training said, “The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, based on the recommendations of the Committee, has approved the extension in tenure of Shri Praveen Sood, IPS (KN:1986) as Director, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a period of one year beyond May 24.”

Soon after the Prime Minister-led three-member committee met Tuesday to select the next CBI Director, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had recorded his dissent over the proceedings, saying the “Leader of Opposition is not a rubber stamp” and he will not participate in “a biased exercise”. Chief Justice of India Surya Kant is the third member of the committee.