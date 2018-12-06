HIGHLIGHTS: SC reserves judgment on CBI Director Alok Verma’s plea

The Supreme Court Thursday reserved its judgment on petitions filed by the CBI Director and NGO Common Cause challenging a government order divesting Alok Verma of all responsibilities. Verma was sent on leave in October, along with his deputy CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana, after the two levelled allegations of corruption against each other.

While hearing the plea Thursday, the bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi questioned the government’s sudden move on the night of October 23, despite being told by the Attorney General that circumstances culminating in the decision began months before in July. The bench, also comprising Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph, sought to know why the government failed to consult a larger panel before taking action against the CBI officers. During the hearing, the Supreme Court said the government’s decisions should be taken in the interest of the institution.