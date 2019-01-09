CBI director Alok Verma revokes transfer orders by Nageshwar Rao

Toggle Menu
Verma resumed office over three months after he was sent on forced leave by the central government through a late-night order on October 23, 2018, following a spat with special director Rakesh Asthana.

Hours after resuming office on Wednesday CBI Director Alok Verma revoked most of the transfer orders issued by the then Director (in-charge) M Nageshwar Rao, officials said.

The Supreme Court had Tuesday set aside the order of the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) and Union government divesting Verma of his powers and functions, finding that it went against the “legislative intent” to “ensure complete insulation” of the CBI Director “from all kinds of extraneous influences”.

The court has, however, directed Verma not to take any policy decisions till the statutory committee decides further on the matter.

The statutory committee comprises the Prime Minister, CJI and the Leader of the Opposition.

