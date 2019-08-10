CBI ‘deliberately’ did not name Sengar for murder of Unnao rape survivor’s father, counsel tells court

At a Delhi court Saturday, the counsel for Unnao rape survivor claimed that the CBI ‘deliberately’ excluded former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his brother’s name in the murder case of the victim’s father.

As per a report by PTI, the case of the victim’s fathers’ murder case came up before District Judge Dharmesh Sharma, after the rape survivor and her family’s counsel — advocates Dharmendra Mishra and Poonam Kaushik — alleged that the investigating officer (IO) did not probe the case properly.

“The father was allegedly beaten up badly and due to his injuries, he died in judicial custody. The IO deliberately filed two different chargesheets — one in the case of assaulting and framing of false charges and the other in the murder case,” Mishra was quoted as saying by PTI.

He also alleged that the MLA and his brother, along with their “accomplices”, had assaulted the 19-year-old rape survivor’s father and lodged a false FIR against him.

Senior Public Prosecutor Ashok Bhartendu, appearing for CBI, denied the allegations and said the IO collected the evidence in the case in all “fairness” and there was no “mala fide” intention on his part.

“It cannot be said that the IO deliberately did not name the MLA and his brother Atul Singh Sengar as accused in the case and supported the accused. Evidence was collected in all fairness. There was no mala fide intention on his part,” Bhartendu said.

The public prosecutor said, “Till now, the CBI did not find anything against the MLA to be a common accused. If, during the trial, the agency finds any evidence against the duo, a supplementary chargesheet will be filed.”

The rape survivor’s father died in judicial custody on April 9, 2018. The court reserved its order on framing of charges for August 13 in the case of alleged assault and framing of the rape survivor’s father in an Arms Act case in 2018.

The CBI had earlier told the court that the MLA and his “accomplices” had allegedly assaulted and framed the rape survivor’s father in a case of illegal firearms possession. Three police officials have been named as accused by the central agency in the case — then Makhi police station in-charge Ashok Singh Bhadauria, Sub Inspector Kamta Prasad and Constable Amir Khan. They are presently out on bail.

The other accused are Shailendra Singh, Vineet Mishra, Birendra Singh, Shashi Pratap Singh and Ram Sharan Singh.

(With inputs from PTI)