CBI court to record statement of ex-CBI officer in two murder cases against Ram Rahim

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (Express photo by Jaipal Singh/File) Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (Express photo by Jaipal Singh/File)

A special CBI court here on Friday decided to record the statement of former DIG of CBI, Mulinja Narayanan, in two cases of murder of Sirsa-based journalist Ram Chander Chhatarparti and of Dera manager Ranjit Singh in which jailed Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim is an accused.

Narayanan’s statements in the two cases will be recorded on September 24 and September 25, respectively.

The CBI court’s order came a day after the Supreme Court accepted the plea of two other co-accused in the case, Inder Sen and Kuldip Singh, who had sought re-examination of Narayanan, who had investigated both the murder cases.

Earlier, the CBI court and the Punjab and Haryana High Court had rejected the plea of the two accused for re-examination of the former CBI officer.

Meanwhile, Ram Rahim also appeared in the special CBI court from Sunaria jail in Rohtak through video-conferencing.

