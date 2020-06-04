CBI court set to record statements of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case

After completion of examination of prosecution witnesses, the court has fixed Thursday to record the statements of all the accused under Section 313 of CrPC. (File Photo) After completion of examination of prosecution witnesses, the court has fixed Thursday to record the statements of all the accused under Section 313 of CrPC. (File Photo)

THE SPECIAL CBI court hearing the Babri Masjid demolition case is likely to start recording statements of the accused on Thursday. The accused include senior BJP leaders L K Advani, Kalyan Singh, Uma Bharti, Brij Bhushan Saran Singh and Sakshi Maharaj.

After completion of examination of prosecution witnesses, the court has fixed Thursday to record the statements of all the accused under Section 313 of CrPC.

Under Section 313, a judge questions the accused on the basis of evidence put before the court during trial and the accused is given an opportunity to explain the circumstances and the allegations levelled against him.

“The court examined a total of 354 prosecution witnesses. The examination of prosecution witnesses was closed last week and as a next procedure, the court ordered for recording statements of all 32 accused under section 313 CrPC,” said Special Counsel, CBI, Lalit Kumar Singh. Of the 49 accused booked in the case, 17 have died. Singh said that if the accused denies the evidence against them, the defence would seek permission from the court to call their witnesses to depose.

In the previous hearing on May 28, the defence counsel had sought more time for appearance of the accused in court. The counsel told the court that they had conveyed the court direction to their client (s) but due to the lockdown they could not travel.

