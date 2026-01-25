CBI court reverses Baghel’s discharge in sleaze CD case

A special CBI court Saturday reversed an order passed last March that had discharged former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel in a 2017 fake sleaze CD case involving a former minister in the state. The senior Congress leader will now have to face trial unless he gets relief from a higher court.

The case dates back to 2017, when the CBI registered two FIRs in connection with an alleged “sex CD” involving former Chhattisgarh minister Rajesh Munat.

The first case was based on a complaint by Prakash Bajaj, who alleged that an unknown person was repeatedly calling him and claiming to possess a “sex CD” of his “masters” in the then BJP-ruled government, and threatening to make it public unless he was paid.