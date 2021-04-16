CBI court frames charges against Bhupinder Singh Hooda in AJL plot allotment case

The special CBI court in Panchkula on Friday framed charges against former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda in a case of plot re-allotment to Associated Journals Limited (AJL) in Sector 6. The charges were framed under Sections 420 and 120-B of Indian Penal Code and under Section 13 of Prevention of Corruption Act.

Hooda had filed an application in the court seeking discharge from the case, but the CBI court rejected the plea here today. The case will now come up for hearing on May 7.

Besides Hooda, senior Congress leader Moti Lal Vora too was named as an accused in the case.

The case pertains to allotment of an institutional plot number C-17 in Sector 6, Panchkula. It was allotted by Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA) to the AJL in 1982, but because the construction was not carried out in 10 years, it was taken back in 1992.

In 1995 and in 1996, appeals and revisions were filed by the AJL against resumption of plot but these were also dismissed by the HUDA administrator and Haryana’s financial commissioner for town and country planning. However, when Hooda became the chief minister in 2005, he re-allotment the plot to the AJL.

The Enforcement Directorate, that too had been probing the case, had said that Hooda, the then CM who was also holding the charge of Haryana Urban Development Authority’s chairman, “blatantly misused his official position and dishonestly allotted the said plot afresh in the guise of re-allotment to the AJL at original rates plus interest in violation of the rules, causing loss to HUDA and wrongful gain to AJL”