Saradha case: CBI conducts searches for Kolkata ex-top cop Rajeev Kumar

As former Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar continues to evade summons from the CBI for questioning in connection with Saradha scam, the agency on Thursday carried out extensive searches to locate him. The CBI also approached Alipore Court for a non-bailable arrest warrant against Kumar, but the court dismissed the petition. However, the court said in its order that the CBI has got full right to arrest Kumar.

The CBI has also issued a fresh notice to Kumar, now posted as ADG (CID), asking him to appear before it on September 20.

According to sources, various teams of the CBI, including officials from Delhi, carried out searches across Kolkata and adjoining areas on Thursday. The team visited his Park Street residence, the IPS officers’ mess and hotels to locate Kumar. So far, he remains untraceable and the searches continue, said CBI officials.

The CBI has so far served three summons to Kumar ever since the High Court withdrew his protection from arrest.

A close aide of Kumar said, “He is not absconding. Kumar has informed the CBI that he is on leave till September 25.”

According to the CBI, Kumar was involved in tampering evidence and protecting influential people from investigation in the Saradha scam. Kumar was head of the Special Investigation Team constituted by the West Bengal government to probe the case. Subsequently, the apex court ordered the case to be transferred to the CBI.