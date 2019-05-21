CBI clean chit to Mulayam Singh, Akhilesh Yadav in disproportionate assets case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Tuesday gave a clean chit to Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav in a disproportionate assets case registered against them. The CBI said, “prima facie”, it did not find any evidence to register a Regular Case (RC) against the father and son.

Advertising

In March this year, the Supreme Court had sent a notice to the CBI in connection with a plea pertaining to allegations of disproportionate assets against Samajwadi Party leaders including Mulayam and Akhilesh. A bench comprising of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Deepak Gupta had asked the CBI to give its reply within two weeks. The apex court had demanded to know what happened to the status report filed in 2007 in the matter.

The case pertains to disproportionate assets worth over Rs 100 crore which were allegedly accumulated by the father-son duo between 1999 and 2005, part of it during Mulayam Singh Yadav’s tenure between 2003-2007.

A petition filed by advocate Vishwanath Chaturvedi sought an investigation against Mulayam Singh Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav, Mulayam’s other son Prateek, and his daughter-in-law Dimple. The Supreme Court, in 2007, asked the CBI to conduct a preliminary enquiry into the case.

The Yadavs, meanwhile, sought a stay on the proceedings several times but the court refused. In 2012, the court dropped the case against Dimple as she was not holding any public office when the case was filed, but asked the CBI to file its status report in the matter before the it and not the government.