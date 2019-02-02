New CBI chief appointed: Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge dissents, cites ‘lack of experience’

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge Saturday wrote a dissent note to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing his objection over the appointment of IPS officer Rishi Kumar Shukla as the new CBI Director.

Behind his objection, Kharge cited Shukla’s lack of experience in anti-corruption investigations

Kharge said that officers without relevant experience of handling corruption cases should not have been considered for the CBI director post.

Rishi Kumar Shukla, a 1983-batch IPS officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre, was appointed as the new chief of the Central Bureau of Investigation. The appointment came almost a day after the second meeting of the selection committee remained inconclusive, of which, Kharge along with PM Modi and Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, was a part of.

According to a Personnel Ministry order, Shukla has been appointed as CBI chief for a fixed tenure of two years.

The CBI chief’s post has been lying vacant since January 10 after the unceremonious exit of Alok Verma, who had been engaged in a bitter fight with Gujarat-cadre IPS officer Rakesh Asthana over corruption charges.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Jitendra Singh alleged that Kharge wanted to manipulate CBI chief selection criteria.

“Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi fully endorsed objective criteria applied for selection of CBI chief,” Singh said.

Earlier, Kharge was the lone dissenting voice in the high-powered selection committee that decided to oust CBI Director Alok Verma. In his dissenting note, the Congress leader had questioned the findings of the Central Vigilance Commission report against Verma and arguing why he should be restored with “full extent and authority of powers” under his office.

