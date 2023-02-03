scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 03, 2023
CBI chief calls for global teamwork to counter crime

At the valedictory session of Interpol Young Global Police Leaders Programme, held in Mumbai and attended by 59 officers from 44 countries, Jaiswal said young leaders should imbibe leadership qualities with a wider international perspective.

According to CBI, the importance of international cooperation and the role of Interpol as its proponent and global network building will become important. (Express Photo)
Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) director Subodh Jaiswal on Thursday called for an “imperative need” for increased international cooperation among police agencies in a globalised crime scenario.

“Faced with increasing transnational and complex crimes, the partnerships across jurisdiction and disciplines shall become a crucial tool for policing,” a CBI spokesperson quoting Jaiswal as saying.

According to CBI, the importance of international cooperation and the role of Interpol as its proponent and global network building will become important.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 03-02-2023 at 05:36 IST
