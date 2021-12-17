CBI files chargesheet against former Allahabad HC judge for ‘corruption’

The CBI has filed a chargesheet against former Allahabad High Court judge Shri Narayan Shukla for allegedly accepting a bribe to give a favourable order to a private medical college barred by the government from giving admissions. Sources said the agency filed the chargesheet on Monday.

Besides Shukla, former Chhattisgarh High Court judge I M Quddusi and three private individuals have also been charge-sheeted in the case. “The allegations as mentioned in the FIR have been corroborated through hard evidence,” a CBI official said. Last month, the government had granted nod to the agency to prosecute Shukla.

The matter is related to a 2017 case in which the agency had also arrested Quddusi. Shukla, a sitting judge at the time of filing the case, was arraigned as an accused along with six others in an FIR registered on December 4, 2019.

Besides Quddusi, his associate Bhawana Pandey, Lucknow-based medical college Prasad Institute of Medical Sciences run by the Prasad Education Trust (PET), its owners B P Yadav and Prasad Yadav, and Sudhir Giri, who owns Venkateshwara Medical College in Meerut, are the accused.

According to the CBI FIR, Prasad Institute of Medical Sciences was among the 46 colleges barred by the government in 2017 from admitting students for two years due to lack of facilities.

The college challenged the order in the Supreme Court which directed the government to consider afresh the material on record, the FIR said. Apart from barring the college from giving admissions for 2017-18 and 2018-19, the government had also authorised the Medical Council of India to encash the college’s bank guarantee of Rs 2 crore.

While the college promoters approached the apex court with a petition, they also allegedly got in touch with Justice Quddusi and Bhawana Pandey who promised to get the matter settled.

According to the FIR, a conspiracy was allegedly hatched among B P Yadav, Quddusi, Pandey and Giri “in order to obtain a favourable order from Justice Shri Narayan Shukla of High Court of Allahabad at Lucknow Bench by corrupt and illegal means. In furtherance of the said conspiracy, Quddusi engaged Shukla for managing the matter.”

The FIR alleged the promoters filed a petition in the Allahabad High Court on August 25 that year. In an interim relief, the high court ordered that the “petitioner college shall not be delisted from the list of colleges notified for counselling till the next date of listing i.e. August 31, 2017”. It also stayed encashment of the bank guarantee by the Medical Council of India till the next date of hearing. On the morning of August 25, Quddusi and Yadav allegedly met Shukla at his Lucknow residence and “delivered the illegal gratification”.