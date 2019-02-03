CBI drama in Kolkata LIVE Updates: CBI officials detained on reaching police chief’s residence

Toggle Menu
The central investigation team, when informed Kolkata police that they need to meet the police commissioner, they were asked to visit local police station.

CBI officials reached Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar’s residence on Sunday. (Express Photo)

Some CBI officials were detained and taken to a local police station by Kolkata Police after a CBI team reached the residence of Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajiv Kumar at Loudon Street in Kolkata to meet him.

Some of CBI officials were pushed outside Kumar's residence. Some were detained and later taken away in Kolkata Police vehicle to Shakespeare Sarani Police station.

Earlier on Sunday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had extended her support to Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar, who has been summoned by the CBI, accusing the BJP of pursuing political vendetta.

The chief minister alleged that the saffron party was “misusing power to take control of the police and all other institutions”.

“The highest levels of the BJP leadership are doing the worst kind of political vendetta. Not only are political parties their targets, they are misusing power to take control of the police and destroy all institutions. We condemn this,” Banerjee tweeted.

