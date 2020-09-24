scorecardresearch
Thursday, September 24, 2020
CBI carries out searches in TN in cash-for-votes case during 2019 elections

The central agency has taken over the investigation from the state police. The case was probed by Income Tax department and local police.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Updated: September 24, 2020 6:44:20 pm
The CBI has taken over the probe. (Representational)

The CBI is carrying out searches at multiple locations in Tamil Nadu in connection with a cash-for-votes case during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, officials said Thursday.

The central agency has taken over the investigation from the state police, they said. The case was probed by Income Tax department and local police, they added.

(More details to follow)

 

