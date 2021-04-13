CBI calls Maharashtra ex-minister Anil Deshmukh for questioning tomorrow

THE CBI has summoned former Maharashtra Home minister Anil Deshmukh for questioning in connection with a preliminary inquiry into allegations of corruption against him. Deshmukh has been asked to appear before a CBI team in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The probe agency had on Sunday questioned Deshmukh’s personal assistant Kundan Shinde and personal secretary Sanjeev Palace in connection with the case, which deals with allegations of corruption levelled against him by former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

The case has been initiated on the directions of Bombay High Court, which asked the CBI last Tuesday to complete its preliminary investigation within 15 days. The court had passed the order on an application from Singh, who, after being removed from his post as Mumbai Police chief, had written to the state government alleging that Deshmukh had asked suspended API Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crore from Mumbai’s bars.

Waze, who was arrested last month by NIA in connection with the case of an explosives-laden SUV found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s house in south Mumbai in February, had reportedly claimed in his statement that Shinde was present during one such conversation.

The CBI team has so far recorded statements of Param Bir Singh, currently posted as the Director General of state Home Guards; Waze, who is in NIA’s custody; DCP Raju Bhujbal; ACP Sanjay Patil; advocate Jayshree Patil, a petitioner in the case; and hotel owner Mahesh Shetty.

Deshmukh, who has rejected the allegations levelled against him, resigned from the state Cabinet on April 5 after the High Court order.