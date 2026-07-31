One case filed on basis of CAG reports in past 5 years: Union Law Minister

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had registered one case on the basis of Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports in the past five years, Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal informed the Lok Sabha on Friday when asked how many such cases had been lodged against public officials or agencies.

In response to a question by Samajwadi Party MP Neeraj Maurya and Congress MP Sunil Bose, the Minister said in a written reply: “The Central Bureau of investigation has registered one case i.e.RC33/2022-EO-III-Delhi dated 12.07.2022 on the basis of Comptroller and Auditor General Report No. 7 of 2012-2013 regarding performance audit of allocation of Coal Blocks and augmentation of Coal production. Upon completion of investigation, a closure report was filed on 31.03.2025 in the competent Court.”