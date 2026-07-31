One case filed on basis of CAG reports in past 5 years: Union Law Minister

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had registered one case on the basis of Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports in the past five years, Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal informed the Lok Sabha on Friday when asked how many such cases had been lodged against public officials or agencies.
In response to a question by Samajwadi Party MP Neeraj Maurya and Congress MP Sunil Bose, the Minister said in a written reply: “The Central Bureau of investigation has registered one case i.e.RC33/2022-EO-III-Delhi dated 12.07.2022 on the basis of Comptroller and Auditor General Report No. 7 of 2012-2013 regarding performance audit of allocation of Coal Blocks and augmentation of Coal production. Upon completion of investigation, a closure report was filed on 31.03.2025 in the competent Court.”
The FIR shows that the case was filed to probe “unknown public servants” who allegedly favoured certain companies in coal block allocation from 1993 to 2005, causing a loss to the government. As the Minister’s reply states, the matter was probed and the closure report filed in 2025.
Asked whether the government was planning an amendment to the law to effectively implement CAG recommendations, the Minister replied that there was no such proposal.
He added: “Measures have been undertaken at improving legal compliance and accountability regarding the audit findings of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG). This involves the concerned Ministries and Departments examining the CAG’s audit reports and preparing Action Taken Notes (ATNs) where necessary; the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) reviewing the CAG’s reports and then making recommendations along with keeping an eye on compliance…”