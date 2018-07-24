CBI busts fake railway job racket, 8 arrested

The racketeers have taken Rs 3-5 lakh from each of the gullible candidate to ensure “selection” in group C and D in the Railways The racketeers have taken Rs 3-5 lakh from each of the gullible candidate to ensure “selection” in group C and D in the Railways

The CBI has busted an inter-state gang and arrested eight people who were allegedly running a sophisticated railway recruitment racket where candidates were not only made to appear in a written exam and pass medical fitness tests, but even go through a training session at Lucknow’s Charbagh Railway Station.

The accused had even set up a website that looked very similar to the one run by the Railway Recruitment Board and trained the “recruits” at a modified office of a lower rung railway employee at Charbagh Railway Station, said sources.

The racketeers have taken Rs 3-5 lakh from each of the gullible candidate to ensure “selection” in group C and D in the Railways, they said.

“Searches were conducted at the premises of accused persons at 8 locations in Delhi, Lucknow, Jaipur, Sonepat and Agra which led to recovery of several incriminating documents, mobile phones, bank cards, seals and cash,” CBI spokesperson Abhishek Dayal said.

Those arrested included Santosh Singh alias Satyaveer Singh , Agra, Shrikant Gupta alias Rahul and Nitin Singh alias Rajan of Lucknow, Bhima Rao alias Kishore and Dharmendra Kumar Saini of Chomu (Rajasthan), Rajesh Sharma of Sonepat (Haryana) and Sonu Verma, and Manish Parmar of Delhi, he said.

