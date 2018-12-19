CBI books two Army officers for bribery

The CBI has booked two lieutenant colonel rank Army officers for allegedly taking bribes of over Rs 82 lakh from a supplier in the procurement of rations for troops posted in Nagaland.

Lt Col Amit Sharma and Lt Col Sutikshan Rana, officers of the Army Service Corps, received bribes worth Rs 82 lakh between 2012 and 2016 from a supplier of ration at Dimapur in Nagaland. The action has been taken on a complaint from Brigadier Rajiv Gautam posted at the headquarters of the Army’s 3 Corps.

Sharma was commanding officer of the Army Service Corps (Supply) Type ‘C’ at Dimapur from July 27, 2012, to October 15, 2014, while Rana held the position from October 16, 2014, to September 10, 2016. The Army had carried out a court of inquiry during which it was found that Rs 82 lakh were allegedly paid to these two officers by Jai Prakash Singh, a contractor, the FIR has said.

The FIR says the CBI first conducted a preliminary enquiry into the allegations. The CBI probed payments of Rs 58.62 lakh to Lt Col Sharma and Rs 25.21 lakh to Lt Col Rana. It has as yet managed to established alleged payments of Rs 10 lakh and Rs 3.40 lakh from Singh to Sharma and Rana, respectively, the FIR said.