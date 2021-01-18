CBI books senior Railways official for ‘taking bribe of Rs 1 crore’

During its searches, CBI recovered Rs 54 lakh in cash. “An alleged bribe of Rs 60 lakh, which was earlier paid to said public servant, has also been recovered. The said accused (CAO) has been detained,” CBI spokesperson said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday booked a senior officer of the Railways engineering services for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1 crore to favour a company in connection with a contract of the North Eastern Frontier Railway (NFR).

The accused, Mahendra Singh Chauhan, is a chief administrative officer with NFR and is posted at Maligaon in Assam. Sources in the CBI said searches were conducted at 21 locations across five states— Assam, Tripura, West Bengal, Uttarakhand and Delhi — in connection with the case. A relative of Chauhan, Indra Singh, who was accepting the bribe amount on behalf of the officer, was caught red-handed and has been arrested in Dehradun. Chauhan too has been detained and will be arrested in due course, a CBI official said.

According to the agency, Chauhan was accepting the bribe to favour ABCI Infrastructure Ltd. The company has been booked by the CBI for alleged corruption and its employee, Bhupendra Rawat, who was handing over the bribe amount, has also been arrested.

“CBI has today busted a racket on the allegations that some senior public functionaries of North Eastern Frontier Railways were involved in corrupt practices with private contractors for the ongoing projects in the North Eastern Frontier Railways. The contractors were allegedly being facilitated in awarding the contracts processing of subsequent bills, release of payments etc. by the public functionaries in lieu of illegal gratification,” said a CBI spokesperson.

Other accused in the FIR include deputy chief engineer Hem Chand Borah; assistant executive engineer Laxmi Kant Verma; and ABCI director Pawan Baid.

“It was alleged that the accused were abusing their official position for obtaining illegal gratification. It was further alleged that the said Director of private company was in contact with said CAO in various on-going projects in NFR region. It was also alleged that on his demand, the said Director through his employee got delivered bribe of Rs 1 crore to the relative (private person) of said CAO at his residence in Dehradun,” the agency said.