CBI books FSL deputy director, senior officer for false DNA report to help rape accused

The CBI has lodged a case of corruption, conspiracy and abuse of official position against A K Shrivastava, former deputy director of Forensics Science Laboratory (FSL), Rohini, as well as senior scientific officer L Babyto Devi for allegedly preparing false DNA reports to help the accused in three sexual assault cases registered in Delhi.

The three cases in question, which were probed by Delhi Police, were the Badarpur rape case (2013), the Samaypur Badli rape case (2012) and the unnatural sex case registered at the Mahindra Park police station in 2012.

According to the CBI FIR, the two officers prepared incorrect records in the three cases with an intent to protect the accused. The agency has further alleged that an inquiry has prima facie established that reports and opinion given by Srivastava and Devi in the cases are inconsistent with reports given subsequently by experts of FSL, Rohini and experts of Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) CBI, New Delhi.

“It appears that L Babyto Devi and A K Srivastava either have deliberately or dishonestly given false or incorrect reports by abusing their official position with the object to give undue benefit to accused persons of above-mentioned cases,” the CBI FIR alleged.

In the Badarpur case, Devi had said DNA of the accused found on his undergarments did not match the DNA collected from the victim, which was found incorrect during a review by FSL experts and CFSL. In the unnatural sex case, DNA profile of the accused developed by Devi and Shrivastava differed, which is scientifically not possible. In the Samaypur Badli case too, DNA profile developed by Shrivastava and CFSL experts was different, making the report “suspicious”, the CBI alleged.