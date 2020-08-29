CBI books Ex-NIA officer for illegally obtaining call detail records

The CBI has now registered an FIR in the matter.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has booked a former National Investigation Agency officer for allegedly procuring call detail records of two numbers in a fraudulent manner when he was posted with the agency as an Additional SP. The officer, Jalaj Srivastava, was booked on a complaint from the NIA.

Sources said Srivastava belongs to the Border Security Force and had joined the agency on deputation. Between 2017 and 2018 he allegedly procured CDRs of two Vodafone numbers that were not connected to any case being investigated by the NIA.

Sources said as soon as the matter was brought to the notice of NIA DG YC Modi, he ordered the repatriation of the officer to his parent cadre, initimated the BSF of his conduct and sent a complaint to the CBI which has now registered an FIR in the matter.

“Procuring of CDR related to cases under investigation are handled by concerned Superintendent of Police. These matters do not reach the DG as is the case in interceptions where DG’s orders are mandatory. Taking advantage of this perhaps the officer indulged in this demeanour for extraneous considerations. Action was immediately taken against him,” an NIA officer said.

In fact, he was caught when he was trying to procure CDR for the third time.

