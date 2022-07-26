scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 26, 2022

CBI books ex-MP K D Singh, son in chit fund scam

Singh was a Rajya Sabha MP between 2010 and 2014 representing TMC. The case was earlier registered by UP police and transferred to CBI on request of the UP government.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
July 26, 2022 11:57:48 pm
The agency on Tuesday conducted searches at 12 different locations, including in Chandigarh, Delhi, Haryana, Bihar, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, which led to recovery of incriminating documents, it claimed. (File)

THE CBI has booked former TMC MP K D Singh and his son in connection with an alleged chit fund scam in Uttar Pradesh. The agency has alleged that a company floated by Singh promised investors returns up to 10 times of investment but many investors never got paid.

Singh was a Rajya Sabha MP between 2010 and 2014 representing TMC. The case was earlier registered by UP police and transferred to CBI on request of the UP government.

“The CBI has registered a case against former Member (Rajya Sabha); his son and seven others on the request of Uttar Pradesh Government… and has taken over the investigation of the case Crime No.034/2021, earlier registered at Police Station Kotwali, Azamgarh (UP) on the allegations of cheating & misappropriation of about Rs 100 crore invested by a large number of private persons in two private companies (Chit Fund Companies) on false promises by the accused,” the CBI said in a statement.

The agency on Tuesday conducted searches at 12 different locations, including in Chandigarh, Delhi, Haryana, Bihar, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, which led to recovery of incriminating documents, it claimed.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta...Premium
UPSC Key-July 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta...
Explained: What are India’s laws against obscenity that Ranveer Sin...Premium
Explained: What are India’s laws against obscenity that Ranveer Sin...
How to live with Covid-19 when you are tired of living with Covid-19Premium
How to live with Covid-19 when you are tired of living with Covid-19
I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti AltoPremium
I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

The case was registered on a complaint of one Vijay Kumar Chauhan, alleging cheating and misappropriation of funds invested by him and others in Singh’s companies: Alchemist Infra Reality Limited and Alchemist Township Limited.

Chauhan alleged that he was given false promises to make the investment twice, thrice and 10 times within a period of six years, nine years and 16 years respectively. However, the investors did not get their money back, the FIR alleged.

Notably, ED has already been probing Singh’s companies in the same matter.

ED had initiated its probe into the affairs of Alchemist Group in 2018 on the basis of FIRs registered by Kolkata Police against Kanwar Deep Singh, his son Karandeep Singh, M/S Alchemist Township India Limited, M/S Alchemist Holdings Limited and various other group companies and their directors for allegedly cheating thousands of customers and investors.

“Kanwar Deep Singh through companies namely, M/s Alchemist Township India Limited and M/s Alchemist Holdings Limited had raised huge amount of money from thousands of customers in the garb of investments by luring them of high returns and also against sale/booking of plots and flats etc. So far investigation has revealed that these funds raised from public were not used for the intended purpose and were diverted/siphoned off to various group companies,” ED had said then.

According to the agency, money collected from the people were transferred in a circular manner in order to conceal and layer. “Further, various web of entities involved in this process are having dummy Directors. There Directors have no idea to state the purpose for which the said money was being collected and transferred. ED is also investigating one more case against M/s Alchemist Infra Reality Limited based on SEBI prosecution complaint and has attached property worth Rs. 239.29 Crores,” the ED statement had said.

During raids conducted on premises associated with Singh in 2019, the agency had claimed to have recovered Rs 35 lakh in cash, USD 10,000, property papers and documents pertaining to circuitous financial transactions from his official residence in Delhi.

Notably, Singh was raided on a day that West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee met Home Minister Amit Shah.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated
Explained

India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated

Premium
Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta’

Premium
Mann govt draws Oppn fire over 'Delhi interference' as Anmol Sidhu quits as AG

Mann govt draws Oppn fire over 'Delhi interference' as Anmol Sidhu quits as AG

Delhi Police to act against cops who manhandled Congress leaders

Delhi Police to act against cops who manhandled Congress leaders

Newsroom to Govt, reporter to father, how Kargil tipoff travelled
20 years after Kargil

Newsroom to Govt, reporter to father, how Kargil tipoff travelled

Premium
19 MPs sent out, Opp hits back: Suspension of democracy

19 MPs sent out, Opp hits back: Suspension of democracy

Biplab's fate still hanging, gen secy B L Santhosh's arrival sets off buzz

Biplab's fate still hanging, gen secy B L Santhosh's arrival sets off buzz

‘King’ will never be able to break our spirits: Rahul targets PM Modi

‘King’ will never be able to break our spirits: Rahul targets PM Modi

What is the meaning of ‘Johar’ greeting used by President Murmu?
Explained

What is the meaning of ‘Johar’ greeting used by President Murmu?

Chris Rock on Will Smith's slap: 'Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face'

Chris Rock on Will Smith's slap: 'Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face'

I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

Premium
Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 26: Latest News
Advertisement