scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 03, 2022

CBI books directors of Shahjahanpur-based rice mill in Rs 43.98 crore bank fraud case

The Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC), which is now Punjab National Bank, had sanctioned credit facilities such as cash credit limit of Rs. 40 crore and term Loan of Rs 4.88 crore on September 14, 2017.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
August 3, 2022 2:38:18 pm
The bank alleged that they concealed information from consortium banks in opening accounts with non consortium banks which constitute fraud. (File)

The CBI has booked directors and former directors of a Shahjahanpur-based rice firm for allegedly defrauding the Punjab National Bank to the tune of Rs 43.98 crore by siphoning of loan funds, officials said Wednesday.

The agency has named the directors of the the rice company Atarson Overseas Private Ltd Rachin Gupta, Sunil Gupta, former director Seema Gupta, corporate guarantor Mukesh Kumar Sharma and Ajay Kumar in the alleged cheating case which took place between April 1, 2015 and March 31, 2019, the FIR said.

The Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC), which is now Punjab National Bank, had sanctioned credit facilities such as cash credit limit of Rs. 40 crore and term Loan of Rs 4.88 crore on September 14, 2017.

During the forensic audit of the company, it was found that the central GST department had raided the premises of the company in Shahjahanpur and Bareilly on October 20, 2018.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Why is a Chinese ‘spy ship’ heading for a Sri Lank...Premium
Explained: Why is a Chinese ‘spy ship’ heading for a Sri Lank...
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...Premium
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...
Explained: India’s One-China stand and relations with TaiwanPremium
Explained: India’s One-China stand and relations with Taiwan
A translation revolution for an inclusive, prosperous IndiaPremium
A translation revolution for an inclusive, prosperous India

The raid revealed “widespread irregularities in sales and purchase invoices” with many invoices found fake.

The company had used numbers of scooters and e-rickshaws on e-way bills purportedly used for ferrying its load across states.

The raid showed that the company had allegedly used fake invoices to claim input tax credit of over Rs 90 crore by showing sales and purchases among associates and friendly concerns without having any physical delivery of commodities.

It is alleged that another firm Balaji Farms and Rice Processing where Rachin Gupta was a common director had availed a loan of Rs 48 crore from the Nainital Bank for the same project which was funded by the OBC.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

When the photos of units were exchanged among bankers, the Nainital Bank confirmed to OBC that they had financed the same project but “shockingly” they did not mention Director Identification Number (DIN) of Rachin Gupta which allowed him to avail credit facilities for another company in a different bank, the FIR alleged.

Gupta allegedly did not disclose to OBC that he had taken a cash credit limit of Rs 40 crore from the Nainital Bank.

“The accused deliberately manipulated bank accounts, diverted the funds of the bank, evaded tax and took loans from various other banks fraudulently with ill as well as dishonest motive…,” the bank has alleged in its complaint which is now part of the FIR.

The bank alleged that they concealed information from consortium banks in opening accounts with non consortium banks which constitute fraud.

The accused directors have also “unanimously” removed entire hypothecated stock from their respective godowns and factory premises and might have destroyed records in their custody in continuance of their offence, it alleged.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 03-08-2022 at 02:38:18 pm
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan, Live Updates: China summons US envoy, warns America shall 'pay price' as Pelosi visits Taipei

2

Fazil picked up as target out of 6 names, after BJP youth leader murder: Police

3

Supreme Court collegium meets on next CJI, new postings

4

On Kanyakumari to Kashmir skateboard expedition, Kerala man dies in road mishap in Haryana

5

Delhi Confidential: A unique problem in the court of CJI N V Ramana

Featured Stories

English footballer’s celebration of victory in Wembley brought a moment o...
English footballer’s celebration of victory in Wembley brought a moment o...
President Joe Biden scores a few points at home, but Zawahiri's presence ...
President Joe Biden scores a few points at home, but Zawahiri's presence ...
Explained: Why is a Chinese 'spy ship' heading for a Sri Lankan port, wha...
Explained: Why is a Chinese 'spy ship' heading for a Sri Lankan port, wha...
Explained: Why Beyoncé changed the lyrics of her new song, 'Heated' just ...
Explained: Why Beyoncé changed the lyrics of her new song, 'Heated' just ...
It is Hooda’s Congress: Kuldeep Bishnoi on his way to BJP, AICC in-charge...
It is Hooda’s Congress: Kuldeep Bishnoi on his way to BJP, AICC in-charge...
Gender-neutral uniforms: Why a Kerala IUML leader has drawn the line
Gender-neutral uniforms: Why a Kerala IUML leader has drawn the line
‘Nobody has copyright on teachings in holy books like Quran’: Court

‘Nobody has copyright on teachings in holy books like Quran’: Court

Here are all the ways China’s hitting back against Pelosi’s Taiwan trip

Here are all the ways China’s hitting back against Pelosi’s Taiwan trip

Bombay HC transfers probe from SIT to ATS
Govind Pansare murder case

Bombay HC transfers probe from SIT to ATS

Explained: India's One-China stand and relations with Taiwan

Explained: India's One-China stand and relations with Taiwan

Premium
Uddhav loyalist among five arrested for attack on Uday Samant's car

Uddhav loyalist among five arrested for attack on Uday Samant's car

ED attaches assets worth Rs 415 crore from arrested builders
Yes Bank-DHFL case

ED attaches assets worth Rs 415 crore from arrested builders

Brad Pitt adds charm to a lacklustre film
Bullet Train review

Brad Pitt adds charm to a lacklustre film

What connects Uddhav to WWII cartoonist David Low
Opinion

What connects Uddhav to WWII cartoonist David Low

Why diabetics need protein in their diet

Why diabetics need protein in their diet

What Tabu said when Karan Johar told her she was 'wasted' in 'Fanaa'

What Tabu said when Karan Johar told her she was 'wasted' in 'Fanaa'

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 03: Latest News
Advertisement