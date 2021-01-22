CBI books Cambridge Analytica for data theft of Indian Facebook users

This comes two years after Union Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had said that the government has ordered the CBI to probe the Cambridge Analytica.

The CBI on Friday registered a case against British political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica and Global Science Research Ltd for “illegal harvesting of personal data from Facebook users in India”, ANI reported. This comes two years after Union Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had said that the government has ordered the CBI to probe the Cambridge Analytica data breach case over doubts of illegally obtaining data of Indians. More details awaited

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.