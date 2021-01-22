scorecardresearch
Friday, January 22, 2021
CBI books Cambridge Analytica for data theft of Indian Facebook users

The CBI has also named Global Science Research (GSRL) in the same case.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 22, 2021 11:09:52 am
CBI cases drop, general consent to CBI, CBI probe, Mumbai news, Maharshtra news, Indian express newsThis comes two years after Union Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had said that the government has ordered the CBI to probe the Cambridge Analytica.

The CBI on Friday registered a case against British political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica and Global Science Research Ltd for “illegal harvesting of personal data from Facebook users in India”, ANI reported.

This comes two years after Union Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had said that the government has ordered the CBI to probe the Cambridge Analytica data breach case over doubts of illegally obtaining data of Indians.

More details awaited

