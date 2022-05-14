scorecardresearch
Friday, May 13, 2022
CBI books Army officer for graft in canteen supply

May 14, 2022 2:23:18 am
The CBI has booked a Lieutenant Colonel of the Army posted in Andaman and Nicobar Islands and five others for alleged corruption in procurement of ration for the armed forces.

The agency has alleged that the officer — Lt Col Abhishek Chandra — had demanded bribes from different suppliers in 2018. Chandra was then SSO (Contract and Victualling), CLOGO Section, HQs, Andaman & Nicobar Command, Delanipur, Haddo, Port Blair.

In 2018, the FIR stated, he allegedly “demanded and accepted bribes frequently from different private suppliers in connivance with field officers posted in Base Victualling Yard” at Minnie Bay, Port Blair, for “procurement of ration and other items for the department and its canteen store”.

The FIR names two suppliers — Kolkata-based Rochak Agro Food Products and another firm represented by one Shri Muthu — as having allegedly paid bribes to Chandra. Besides Chandra and Muthu, the FIR names Rochak Agro representatives Ghanshyam Choudhary, Shubham Choudhary and Dayal Chandra Das and another soldier, Shri Routh, as accused.

