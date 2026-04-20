CBI arrests two RCOM senior executives in bank fraud case

SBI suffered around Rs 2,929 crore losses, while the total exposure of 17 public sector banks and financial institutions is estimated at Rs 19,694 crore, according to CBI. (File image)

The CBI has arrested two senior executives of Reliance Communications (RCOM) in connection with an alleged bank fraud case, the agency said on Monday.

According to the CBI, the arrested have been identified as Joint President D Vishwanath and Vice President Anil Kalya.

The agency had registered a case following a complaint by SBI, accusing RCOM, its promoter Anil Ambani, and others of fraudulent diversion of loan funds. SBI suffered around Rs 2,929 crore losses, while the total exposure of 17 public sector banks and financial institutions is estimated at Rs 19,694 crore, according to CBI.

“Probe has revealed that RCOM Ltd entered into circuitous transactions through shell entities controlled by company’s officials and also got discounted LCs opened for bogus service-related transactions with its group entities, which got devolved causing huge loss to the banks,” a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.