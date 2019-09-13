CBI arrests three more aides of Deepak Talwar in misuse of funds case

The CBI has arrested three more aides of corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar in connection with a case of alleged misuse of funds by his NGO Advantage India.

The case relates to allegations of mis-utilisation of foreign contribution, which were received under the CSR scheme for carrying out educational and social activities in India. The CBI began probing the case on a complaint from Ministry of Home Affairs.

The arrests were made late Wednesday after Yasmin Kapoor, a close aide of Talwar, was taken into custody by the agency, sources said. Following Yasmin’s arrest, the agency also arrested Tarun Kapoor, Pradeep Sood and Jatin Wadhera, sources said.

According to CBI, while Yasmin played an active role in diverting funds received by Talwar’s NGO, the other three were directors in certain companies that were used to move funds.

Talwar is in judicial custody following his arrest by the CBI in July. He was deported from the UAE in January.