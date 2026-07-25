CBI arrests 3 railway officials in bribery cases across Mumbai, Varanasi and Howrah

Indian Railways corruption case: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested three railway officials, including an IRCTC employee, in separate bribery cases across Mumbai, Varanasi and Howrah. The action is part of the agency’s ongoing efforts to curb corruption in the railway sector.

On July 22, the CBI arrested a senior executive of the IRCTC West Zone Office in Mumbai and the director of Kolkata-based Araha Hospitality Pvt. Ltd. in a bribery case. According to the agency, the IRCTC official allegedly conspired with the private company director and others to obtain undue advantage as a reward for improper and dishonest discharge of his duties.

The CBI alleged that the IRCTC official accepted bribes of Rs 1.98 lakh on April 21 and Rs 2 lakh on June 8, 2026. The money was allegedly deposited in cash into the official’s Punjab National Bank account by an associate of the company’s director in exchange for helping clear pending bills submitted by Araha Hospitality Pvt. Ltd.

It further added that during the investigation, both accused were confronted at the IRCTC West Zone Office in Mumbai over the alleged demand and acceptance of a bribe worth Rs 3.98 lakh. During the operation, the director of the private company was found carrying a bag containing Rs 4.49 lakh in cash, along with an additional Rs 13,200, which was seized by the agency.

“Incriminating WhatsApp chats were found on the mobile phones of the accused persons. The cash recovered was taken into CBI possession, and the mobile phones of both the accused were seized and sealed. Relevant files and bills submitted by M/s Araha Hospitality Pvt. Ltd. were also seized.

Searches were conducted at the residential premises of the accused public servant and private person, during which incriminating documents were seized. Both the accused were arrested on 22.07.2026 and produced before the Hon’ble Special Court, which granted police custody till 27.07.2026,” the CBI said in a release.

CBI arrests North Eastern Railway officer taking Rs 1.70 lakh bribe in Varanasi

On July 23, the CBI arrested the Senior Divisional Materials Manager (Sr. DMM) of North Eastern Railway (NER) in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, in a bribery case. The agency registered the case based on a complaint from the owner of a GeM-registered private firm that had supplied furniture worth Rs 9.47 lakh to the railway official’s office between February and June 2026 but had received only part payment.

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According to the CBI, the railway official allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 1.70 lakh on July 15 in exchange for releasing pending payments and processing further payments to the complainant.

“The accused also allegedly threatened that the complainant’s firm would not be awarded further contracts if the bribe was not paid. The CBI laid a trap on 23.07.2026 and caught the accused red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs. 1,70,000. The accused was arrested and produced before the Competent Court in Lucknow, which remanded him to judicial custody until 07.08.2026. Investigation is continuing,” it said in a release.

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CBI arrests South Eastern Railway Engineer taking Rs 4 lakh bribe at Howrah

On July 25, the CBI arrested the Deputy Chief Signal & Telecommunication Engineer of South Eastern Railway’s Chakradharpur Division, along with two representatives of Kolkata-based MRT Signals Ltd., in a bribery case.

The agency registered the case on July 24, alleging that the railway official conspired with the company’s representatives to receive bribes in exchange for extending undue favours in the processing and approval of contract variation files under the Price Variation Clause (PVC) and other signal and telecommunication works in the Chakradharpur Division.

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According to the CBI, the official had earlier accepted Rs 5 lakh in May 2026 for processing a contract variation file and had allegedly demanded the remaining share of the bribe for extending further official favours.

The CBI laid a trap and caught the railway official red-handed at Howrah railway station while allegedly accepting Rs 4 lakh from the company’s representatives. The agency recovered and seized the cash, and the investigation is ongoing.

“Searches were conducted at the residential and office premises of the accused at multiple locations in West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar. Incriminating documents and digital evidence were recovered and seized. The accused are being produced before the competent court.

The CBI said this is the first trap case relating to bribery in West Bengal after several years. The agency added that the successful operation reaffirms its commitment to preventing corruption and taking prompt action against public servants and private individuals involved in corrupt practices. Investigation in the case is continuing,” the agency said in a release.