CBI arrests Power Grid executive director, top Tata Projects officials in bribery case

THE CBI has arrested the executive director of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) and five officials of Tata Projects Ltd, including its executive vice president and assistant vice president, in a case of alleged bribery.

The arrests were made following searches at 11 locations across the country, during which Rs 93 lakh was reportedly recovered from the residence of B S Jha, executive director of Power Grid Corporation of India, in Gurugram. Sources said some employees of Tata Projects were found to be offering bribe to Jha for granting favours.

The Tata Projects’ officials who have been arrested are: Desh Raj Pathak, Executive VP and & Head (Transmission & Distribution); R N Singh, Assistant VP & Business Head (Distribution); Nafeej Hussain Khan, regional project manager; and employees Randheer Kumar Singh and Sandeep Kumar Dubey.

“It was alleged that the public servant (Jha) in conspiracy with others was involved in extending favours to the said private company for various works viz. preparation of inflated bills, early clearing of bills, PVC (Price Variation Clause) etc. related to contracts of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd., in lieu of demand and acceptance of illegal gratification. It was further alleged that the said company has bagged tenders, pertaining to a comprehensive scheme for Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim, from Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd,” said a CBI spokesperson.

CBI has booked Tata Projects Ltd in the case. PTI quoted a Tata Projects spokesperson as saying: “We adhere to strong norms in all our business transactions and have zero tolerance to any compromise on the same. We would extend our complete support to the relevant authorities.”

According to CBI, searches were carried out at the premises of the accused in Gurugram, Noida and Ghaziabad. The accused were produced before a court in Panchkula (Haryana) and sent to CBI custody till July 15.

PGCIL is a public sector unit under the Ministry of Power. Tata Projects was given the contract under the North Eastern Region Power System Improvement Project. According to the ministry, the scheme was approved in December 2014 as a central sector plan and is being funded with the assistance of World Bank and the Government of India on a 50:50 basis, except for the capacity building component of Rs 89 crore, which will be funded entirely by the government.