CBI arrests Nirav Modi associate Sandeep Mistry after deportation from UAE

The CBI has secured the deportation of Sandeep Mistry from the UAE in the PNB fraud case (File photo).

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has secured the deportation of fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi’s associate Sandeep Mistry from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to India in connection with the Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case, a CBI spokesperson said Tuesday.

Mistry, wanted by the CBI’s Bank Securities and Fraud Branch in Mumbai, was brought to Mumbai at 11.55 pm on Monday and taken into custody by CBI officers. The spokesperson said he was produced before the competent court, which sent him to judicial custody.

According to the CBI spokesperson, Mistry is accused of involvement in fictitious international trade transactions linked to the PNB fraud case. “He acted as a key link between various entities, oversaw their day-to-day operations and issued instructions through clandestine, self-deleting communication platforms to conceal evidence,” the spokesperson claimed.