CBI arrests two NCB staffers for demanding Rs 25 lakh bribe from a chemist in UP

Two sub-inspectors posted with the Narcotics Control Bureau have been arrested by the CBI for allegedly demanding Rs 25 lakh from a Uttar Pradesh-based chemist to keep him out of a narcotics case. On Saturday, the arrest unfolded in a high-voltage chase at Tamil Sangam Marg in R K Puram, where CBI personnel pursued both officers.

In an application filed before the Special Judge, CBI, at Rouse Avenue courts, the CBI Sunday sought two days’ police custody of the arrested SIs — Ajit Singh Meena and Sumeet Kumar — to recover the alleged bribe money, trace mobile phones and SIM cards, and investigate the involvement of “other officials”.

The CBI registered the case on November 14 after a complaint from Amin Shukla, proprietor of Sanjeevani Medical Store in Powayan town, Shahjahanpur district. “In his complaint, Shukla alleged that Meena, who was the investigating officer of an NDPS case registered by the NCB’s Delhi Zonal Unit, demanded money for not implicating him in that case. During verification conducted by the CBI on the same day, the demand was prima facie corroborated. Meena allegedly demanded Rs 25 lakh and later agreed to accept Rs 12 lakh as part payment,” an official said.

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In the application, the CBI said they laid a trap on Saturday. On Meena’s direction, the agency said, Kumar, who was present at the spot, allegedly accepted the bribe amount from the complainant near Tamil Sangam Marg. “The payment consisted of Rs 2 lakh in genuine currency notes along with dummy notes of Rs 10 lakh,” the CBI alleged in the application.

However,Kumar grew suspicious after seeing the CBI personnel and the complainant’s behaviour. He began running with an associate, and both fled. They were later chased down and apprehended.

Hand washes of Kumar, taken in the presence of independent witnesses, turned pink – confirming, the agency said, that he had handled the tainted money. The CBI alleges that Kumar disposed of the bribe amount after the transaction, and it has not been recovered.

In its remand application, the CBI stated it needs to trace and recover the tainted bribe amount, which Kumar allegedly disposed of at Meena’s direction.

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“The agency is tasked with identifying and recovering other mobile handsets and SIM cards allegedly used by Meena to communicate with complainant, which were not seized at the time of arrest; unearthing the complete criminal conspiracy; and identifying the role of any other person or official involved in the demand and acceptance of the undue advantage. Examining their role in the conduct of the NDPS investigation from which the demand arose, and ascertaining whether similar demands were made from others connected with the case,” the CBI added.