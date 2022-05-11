FCRA nod for ‘bribes’: CBI arrests 14, including MHA staffers, in corruption probe

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday arrested 14 people, including public servants of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), in its corruption probe in Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) division of the Ministry.

The arrests followed a nationwide crackdown by the CBI on alleged corruption within the Ministry of Home Affairs in granting clearances to a number of NGOs under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act.

On Tuesday, searches were conducted at 40 locations across the country — including Delhi, Rajasthan, Chennai, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, and Mysuru, among others, “to nab representatives of NGOs, middlemen and public servants of FCRA division for committing violations of FCRA provisions and facilitating illegal clearances in lieu of bribes”.

The FCRA department of the Ministry of Home Affairs is part of the Foreigners Division of the Ministry and is responsible for granting permission to NGOs under the FCRA to receive funds from abroad. It is also responsible for cancellation of the registration in case they are found violating the law.

Last month, the division had cancelled the FCRA registration of international NGO Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative (CHRI), along with some other NGOs engaged with Christian evangelism, for violating provisions of the FCRA.