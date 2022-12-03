CBI arrests man for blackmailing US professor

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a man for allegedly blackmailing an American university professor with his explicit video chats with a woman accomplice. The blackmailers allegedly forced the professor to pay $48,000.

“Based on information received from the Federal Bureau of Investigation of the US, CBI arrested Rahul Kumar, a resident of Delhi’s Asola. The search for his purported girlfriend is on,” a CBI spokesperson said.

Officials said the woman, who befriended the economics professor on Facebook, asked him to record and send a sexually explicit video on September 10 last year.

“Once a video was received, she told the professor that her boyfriend Rahul had recorded the video and they started blackmailing the US-based professor with threats to send the video to authorities in the university and some prominent US-based journalists,” the spokesperson said.