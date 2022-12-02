scorecardresearch
CBI arrests man for blackmailing American professor

The alleged blackmail went on for over a year, during which repeated money transfers were made into the man's account.

cbiOfficials said the woman, who had befriended the economics professor on Facebook, asked him to record and send a sexually explicit video on September 10 last year. (Express file)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a man for allegedly blackmailing an American university professor with his explicit video chats with a woman accomplice. The blackmailers allegedly forced the professor to pay $48,000.

“Based on information received from the Federal Bureau of Investigation of the US, CBI arrested Rahul Kumar, a resident of Delhi’s Asola. The search for his purported girlfriend who lured the professor into sending explicit videos on Facebook chat is going on,” a CBI spokesperson said.

Officials said the woman, who had befriended the economics professor on Facebook, asked him to record and send a sexually explicit video on September 10 last year.

“Once a video was received, she told the professor that her boyfriend Rahul had recorded the video and they started blackmailing the US-based professor with threats to send the video to authorities in the university and some prominent US-based journalists,” the spokesperson said.

The alleged blackmail went on for over a year, during which repeated money transfers were made into Rahul’s account. “Over USD 48,000 (approximately Rs 38 lakh) was received from the victim and they later asked the professor for costly gifts such as Apple iPhone chargers and headsets, following which the professor filed a complaint with the US Department of Justice, which handed over the matter to the FBI. The FBI got in touch with the CBI where the International Operation Division registered a case, tracked the person and arrested Rahul,” the official said.

