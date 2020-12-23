CBI arrests Kashmir man for ‘running child sex racket in US’

The CBI said the couple allegedly targeted minors in the US and “uploaded pornographic videos and images over the dark web for financial gains” and were “also involved in direct communication with many minors in USA.”

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a man in Kashmir for allegedly running a child sex abuse racket along with his US-based wife.

The accused, identified as Niyaz Ahmed Mir (35), was on Tuesday produced before a special court in Srinagar, which remanded him in CBI custody.

Mir’s wife, identified as Tamara Stanley (34), is a resident of Grays Harbor County in southwest Washington. She was arrested on June 25 this year by the US authorities and was “charged with production of child pornography”, according to a press statement from the US Justice Department.

The CBI said the couple allegedly targeted minors in the US and “uploaded pornographic videos and images over the dark web for financial gains” and were “also involved in direct communication with many minors in USA.”

The agency on Tuesday also conducted searches at Mir’s residence and recovered “incriminating digital evidences including 3 laptops, 5 mobiles, pen drives, hand written notes etc”.

The agency’s spokesperson, RK Gaur, said: “The accused was allegedly operating through his wife, who had agreed to be involved in a ‘master-slave relationship’ with the accused. On his direction, she allegedly exploited multiple minors, recorded these abuses and electronically sent the same to him. It was also alleged that when the victims refused to follow his dictate, he shared these videos and images with their family members.”

The US authorities had unearthed the racket after getting access to Stanley’s emails.

“The CBI regularly coordinates with international law enforcement agencies to detect and investigate sexual abuse of minors, especially over cyberspace and also reaffirms its commitment towards promoting cooperation with US Law Enforcement Agencies in combating child sexual abuse in cyber space,” Gaur said.

