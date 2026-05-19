CBI arrests fifth accused in Suvendu aide murder case from Varanasi

The suspect, identified as Raj Kumar Singh, was arrested in Muzaffarnagar while he was allegedly trying to flee to another state, possibly Uttarakhand. Sources said the UP police assisted in the operation.

A day after arresting the fourth suspect in connection with the killing of Suvendu Adhikari’s executive assistant, Chandranath Rath, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Tuesday arrested another accused from Varanasi, officials said.

Officials said the arrested man, identified as 40-year-old Vinay Rai alias Pumpum Rai, originally hails from the Zamani area of Ghazipur.

As per information, officials said, Rai had relocated to Varanasi several years ago, where he was engaged in property dealing.

“A CBI team produced Vinay Rai before a local court in Varanasi and secured a two-day transit remand,” a senior police official in Varanasi said.

The accused was subsequently taken to Kolkata for further questioning in connection with the case.