CBI arrests DGCA official, firm director in bribery case

THE CBI has arrested Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Deputy Director (Airworthiness) Sushil Kumar Garg, posted in Chennai, and Director of Ekvi Air Training Organisation Pvt Ltd Sushil Kumar Garg in connection with an alleged bribery case.
The agency has alleged that Garg demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs 2.5 lakh for extending undue favours in the airworthiness certification of the aircraft operated by the private firm.
According to sources, the payment was linked to regulatory clearances concerning the airworthiness of aircraft operated by Ekvi Air Training Organisation Pvt. Ltd.
Airworthiness certification is a key regulatory process intended to ensure that aircraft meet prescribed safety and operational standards.
Besides Garg and Bhane, the CBI has also named the company and other unknown persons in the case, officials said.
Further investigation is underway to ascertain the role of other individuals in the case and to examine whether the purported exchange of money was part of a wider arrangement involving aviation-related approvals, the agency said.
The CBI had received inputs about the alleged bribe demand, following which an FIR was registered and a raid was conducted, sources said. According to officials, Garg accepted the Rs 2.5 lakh bribe, after which he and Bhane were arrested. The agency will move court seeking transit remand of the accused officer to bring him to the national capital for questioning, they said.