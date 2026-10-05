CBI arrests DGCA official, firm director in bribery case

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the role of other individuals in the case. (File Photo)

THE CBI has arrested Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Deputy Director (Airworthiness) Sushil Kumar Garg, posted in Chennai, and Director of Ekvi Air Training Organisation Pvt Ltd Sushil Kumar Garg in connection with an alleged bribery case.

The agency has alleged that Garg demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs 2.5 lakh for extending undue favours in the airworthiness certification of the aircraft operated by the private firm.

According to sources, the payment was linked to regulatory clearances concerning the airworthiness of aircraft operated by Ekvi Air Training Organisation Pvt. Ltd.

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Airworthiness certification is a key regulatory process intended to ensure that aircraft meet prescribed safety and operational standards.