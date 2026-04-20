CBI arrests DGCA official and Reliance executive in bribery case

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
In a major crackdown on corruption in the aviation sector, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a senior Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) official and a representative of a private company in a Rs 2.5 lakh bribery case, recovering the entire bribe amount.
According to the agency, the arrested accused have been identified as Mudavath Devula, Deputy Director General at DGCA’s Airworthiness Directorate headquarters in Delhi, and Bharat Mathur, senior vice president of Reliance Industries Ltd.
After receiving information from its sources, the CBI registered a case on April 18 against Devula, Mathur, and Asteria Aerospace Ltd for allegedly demanding undue advantage to fast-track approvals for pending applications.
“Searches at four Delhi locations, including the accused’s premises, yielded Rs 37 lakh in cash, gold and silver coins, and multiple digital devices,” a CBI spokesperson said.
The probe has revealed a trail of graft dating back to March. “On March 18, Mathur, also linked to Asteria Aerospace, contacted Devula for updates on drone import applications. Two days later, Devula allegedly fixed the bribe at Rs 5 lakh per file for three applications, concerning M/s Asteria Aerospace Ltd. On April 17, Mathur visited the DGCA office, where Devula promised same-day processing and a copy of the approval,” the FIR alleged.
A trap was laid after intelligence indicated that Devula directed the delivery of a Rs 2.5 lakh gratification at Essex Farms near the IIT Delhi Flyover on April 18.
Devula also allegedly received an undue advantage from several other firms. CBI sources indicated Devula’s alleged pattern of favouring multiple firms for approvals in exchange for bribes, prompting a broader probe.
“Mr. Bharat Mathur was engaged as a consultant. We are not aware of any transaction involving him of the nature being referred to, nor have we approved any such unauthorised transaction,” said a Reliance Industries spokesperson.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram