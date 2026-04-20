CBI arrests DGCA official and Reliance executive in bribery case

The probe has revealed a trail of graft dating back to March (Image generated using AI).

In a major crackdown on corruption in the aviation sector, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a senior Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) official and a representative of a private company in a Rs 2.5 lakh bribery case, recovering the entire bribe amount.

According to the agency, the arrested accused have been identified as Mudavath Devula, Deputy Director General at DGCA’s Airworthiness Directorate headquarters in Delhi, and Bharat Mathur, senior vice president of Reliance Industries Ltd.

After receiving information from its sources, the CBI registered a case on April 18 against Devula, Mathur, and Asteria Aerospace Ltd for allegedly demanding undue advantage to fast-track approvals for pending applications.