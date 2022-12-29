scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 29, 2022

CBI arrests Defence Accounts Service officer in Rs 10 lakh bribery case

It is alleged that a company based in Jind in Haryana had transferred the money to a middleman seeking favours from the 1988-batch officer.

The agency got to know that a payment of Rs 10 lakh was made to a suspected middleman for allegedly seeking favours from the officer after which the agency nabbed him. (Representational/File)
CBI arrests Defence Accounts Service officer in Rs 10 lakh bribery case
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested an officer of the Indian Defence Accounts Service in a case of alleged bribery of Rs 10 lakh, officials said on Thursday.

It is alleged that a company based in Jind in Haryana had transferred the money to a middleman seeking favours from the 1988-batch officer, they said.

The officer posted as Integrated Finance Advisor with the South Western Command in Jaipur was allegedly favouring several companies in giving clearances for contracts and clearing their bills, they said.

The CBI had received the information through its sources about the alleged activities of the officer, they said.

The agency got to know that a payment of Rs 10 lakh was made to a suspected middleman for allegedly seeking favours from the officer after which the agency nabbed him, they said.

He was later arrested by the agency after completion of formalities, they said.

First published on: 29-12-2022 at 21:52 IST
