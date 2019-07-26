CBI arrests Deepak Talwar in aviation case after court dismisses his anticipatory bail plea

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Friday arrested corporate lobbyist and fugitive offender Deepak Talwar in connection with an aviation scam, which is being probed by the agency, news agency PTI reported.

Before he was taken into custody, Special Judge Anil Kumar Sisodia had dismissed Talwar’s anticipatory bail plea. The agency has sought his 14-day custodial interrogation on which the court is likely to pass an order later in the day.

Talwar is one of the main accused who allegedly facilitated dispersal of profit-making routes of Air India to private airlines using his connection with the then Civil Aviation Minister and has been in judicial custody for money laundering.

The aviation deals allegedly occurred during the previous Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) regime. Talwar was booked by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate in criminal cases of corruption, while the Income Tax Department has charged him with tax evasion.

With PTI inputs