CBI arrests Deepak Talwar’s aide in fund misuse case

THE CBI on Wednesday arrested a close aide of corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar in connection with a case of alleged misuse of funds by his NGO Advantage India.

Talwar is also facing a probe by the CBI and Enforcement Directorate for allegedly influencing dubious deals between Air India and foreign aircraft manufacturers leading to massive losses to the exchequer.

The agency has arrested Yasmin Kapoor who allegedly handled day-to-day operations of companies linked to Talwar, sources said. The CBI suspects that Kapoor played an active role in diverting funds received by Advantage India. Sources said Kapoor will be produced in a special CBI court on Thursday.

The case relates to allegations of misutilisation of foreign contribution, which were received under the CSR scheme for carrying out educational and social activities in India.

“The funds were allegedly received mainly from a foreign-based company to the tune of Rs 90.72 crore in the bank accounts of a Delhi-based private firm/NGO registered under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010 for carrying out social welfare activities in the field of education,” a CBI spokesperson had said after registration of FIR in November 2017.