CBI arrests aviation lobbyist Deepak Talwar’s close aide Yasmin Kapoor

The CBI Wednesday arrested Yasmin Kapoor, a close aide of corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar, in a case of alleged violation of foreign exchange rules by NGO Advantage India linked to him, officials said.

Kapoor was handling day-to-day operations of companies linked to Talwar, they said.

The CBI suspects that Kapoor played an active role in diverting funds received by Advantage India, they said. They said Kapoor will be produced in a special CBI court on Thursday.

The case relates to allegations of misutilisation of foreign contribution which were received under the CSR scheme for carrying out educational and social activities in India.

“The funds were allegedly received mainly from a foreign based company to the tune of Rs 90.72 crore in the bank accounts of a Delhi-based private firm/NGO registered under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010 for carrying out social welfare activities in the field of education,” a CBI spokesperson had said after registration of FIR in November, 2017.

He had said the agency booked six entities – Delhi-based Advantage India, Accordis Health Care Pvt Ltd, Talwar, Sunil Khandewal of Accordis Health, the MD of Accordis Health Raman Kapoor, another consultant T Kapoor – and other unknown persons.

Talwar was deported from Dubai on January 30 and is currently in judicial custody.

The agency has alleged that Talwar and the NGO, in the name of purchasing ambulances and other articles, diverted the funds received from Europe’s leading missile manufacturing company MBDA and the Airbus group. This, it claimed, was in alleged violation of the FCRA (Foreign Contribution Regulation Act).

The CBI had registered an FIR against the accused based on a complaint of the Union Home Ministry.