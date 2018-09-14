Follow Us:
Friday, September 14, 2018
CBI arrests Ayush Ministry’s under secretary for allegedly taking bribe of Rs 10 lakh

The under secretary who holds an additional charge as managing director of Indian Medicine and Pharmaceutical Corporation was nabbed while allegedly accepting the bribe from a clearing and forwarding agent.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 14, 2018 8:51:44 pm
The undersecretary was nabbed while allegedly accepting the bribe from a clearing and forwarding agent.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday arrested an under secretary in the Ministry of Ayush for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 10 lakh from a person for clearing his pending bills, news agency PTI reported.

R K Khatri, who holds the additional charge as managing director of Indian Medicine and Pharmaceutical Corporation under the ministry, was nabbed while allegedly accepting the bribe from a clearing and forwarding agent, officials said.

The agency is carrying out searches at the office and residential premises of the officer, they said.

