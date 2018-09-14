CBI arrests Ayush Ministry’s under secretary for allegedly taking bribe of Rs 10 lakh

The undersecretary was nabbed while allegedly accepting the bribe from a clearing and forwarding agent. The undersecretary was nabbed while allegedly accepting the bribe from a clearing and forwarding agent.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday arrested an under secretary in the Ministry of Ayush for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 10 lakh from a person for clearing his pending bills, news agency PTI reported.

R K Khatri, who holds the additional charge as managing director of Indian Medicine and Pharmaceutical Corporation under the ministry, was nabbed while allegedly accepting the bribe from a clearing and forwarding agent, officials said.

The agency is carrying out searches at the office and residential premises of the officer, they said.

