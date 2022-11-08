scorecardresearch
CBI arrests ASI, CRPF constable and two others in J&K sub-inspector recruitment scam case

“The arrested persons have been identified as Ashok Kumar, an ASI in J&K Police, Surender Singh, a CRPF constable, and two others named Pradeep Kumar and Bajinder Singh,” a CBI spokesperson said.

"The arrested persons were produced before the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Jammu on Monday,” a CBI spokesperson said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Monday arrested four persons, including an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Jammu and Kashmir Police and a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) constable, in a case related to the Jammu and Kashmir Police sub-inspector (JKPSI) recruitment scam.

"The arrested persons have been identified as Ashok Kumar, an ASI in J&K Police, Surender Singh, a CRPF constable, and two others named Pradeep Kumar and Bajinder Singh," a CBI spokesperson said.

The CBI has so far arrested 13 persons, including two constables of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, one CRPF official, a former CRPF constable, one Jammu and Kashmir government teacher, one commandant of BSF, and an ASI of the state police. “It was found during the investigation that the packing in-charge at the printing press where papers were getting printed allegedly stole the question paper for the recruitment examination and sold the same to an accused, a resident of Rewari, who was arrested earlier,” the spokesperson said.

"It was further alleged that the accused based in Haryana contacted the other touts, based in Jammu and Kashmir, to solicit candidates for the sale of the leaked question papers. The touts of Jammu and Kashmir allegedly took the candidates from Jammu to Karnal in Haryana, one day before the examination. The aforementioned ASI reportedly arranged vehicles for transporting the candidates to Karnal. It was further alleged that the Karnal-based accused arranged a hotel for handing over the leaked question papers to the candidates. The CRPF constable allegedly provided leaked question papers to certain candidates. The arrested persons were produced before the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) in Jammu on Monday," the spokesperson added.

First published on: 08-11-2022 at 08:48:44 am
