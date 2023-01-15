CBI arrests 7, including senior Rly officer, in Rs 50 lakh bribery case

The CBI has arrested seven persons, including an Additional Divisional Railway Manager posted in Guwahati, in a Rs 50 lakh corruption case.

“We have arrested seven persons, identified as Jitendra Pal Singh, a 1997-batch Indian Railways Service officer; Shyamal Kumar Deb, contractor, who arranged the money; Hari Om, a close associate of ADRM Singh; Dilawar Khan, cashier of the hawala shop; Vinod Kumar Singhal, owner of hawala shop; Sanjeet Ray, hawala cashier; and Yogendra Kumar Singh, a driver of Hari Om,” said a CBI spokesperson.

“It was alleged that the accused had entered into a conspiracy with the intention of showing undue favours to private contractors for awarding of contract agreements, preparation of measurement book, processing of running account bills, early release of payment against pending bills and for the ongoing work of construction in North East Frontier Railway as well as for early release of security deposit and bank guarantees,” the spokesperson said.

“It was also alleged that ADRM Singh used to demand and accept undue advantage from various contractors while being posted as Chief Engineer, Construction, New Jalpaiguri, NFR. It was also alleged that a contractor was facilitating the delivery of the bribe to him through his acquaintance from a hawala operator in Delhi. On this information, a trap was laid and we caught an acquaintance of ADRM Singh while accepting bribe of Rs 50 Lakh on behalf of him, which was delivered through hawala channel,” the spokesperson said.

Searches were conducted at the premises of all arrested persons in various locations – Delhi, Narora, Guwahati, Siliguri and Aligarh, which led to the recovery of Rs 47 lakh cash, laptops and several incriminating documents, the CBI said.