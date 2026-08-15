CBI arrests 6 railway officials in bribery cases in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh

The arrests followed investigations into suspected corruption involving railway personnel. (Image generated using AI)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested six railway officials in three separate bribery cases in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. The arrests were made over allegations of demanding and accepting bribes to process bills and other official work. The CBI recovered cash and other valuables during searches at the accused officials’ premises.

Case 1: Three North Western Railway officials arrested in Jaipur

In the first case, the CBI registered a case against an Office Superintendent of North Western Railway (NWR), Jaipur, for allegedly demanding and accepting illegal gratification from a private company in return for favourable processing and passing of bills.

According to the CBI, the official allegedly colluded with other public servants and officials of a private company based in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra.