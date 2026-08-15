CBI arrests 6 railway officials in bribery cases in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh

4 min readNew DelhiAug 15, 2026 01:35 PM IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested six railway officials in three separate bribery cases in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. The arrests were made over allegations of demanding and accepting bribes to process bills and other official work. The CBI recovered cash and other valuables during searches at the accused officials’ premises.
Case 1: Three North Western Railway officials arrested in Jaipur
In the first case, the CBI registered a case against an Office Superintendent of North Western Railway (NWR), Jaipur, for allegedly demanding and accepting illegal gratification from a private company in return for favourable processing and passing of bills.
According to the CBI, the official allegedly colluded with other public servants and officials of a private company based in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra.
During the trap operation on August 13, the CBI arrested the Office Superintendent, an Assistant Financial Advisor and a Senior Section Officer of NWR, Jaipur, along with an employee of the Navi Mumbai-based private company. A bribe of Rs 1.46 lakh was recovered.
The agency also conducted searches at multiple locations in Jaipur and Delhi, during which it seized incriminating documents, electronic devices and around Rs 9 lakh in cash.
Case 2: Two North Western Railway officials arrested in Bikaner
In the second case, the CBI registered a case against a Senior Section Officer of North Western Railway, Bikaner, over allegations of demanding and accepting illegal gratification for favourable processing and passing of bills related to work being carried out by a private company under the NWR’s Bikaner division.
The CBI alleged that the official was acting in collusion with other public servants and officials of a private company based in Kolkata.
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On August 13, the agency arrested the Senior Section Officer and an Account Assistant of NWR, Bikaner, along with an employee of the Kolkata-based private company. A bribe of Rs 1.20 lakh was recovered.
Searches were subsequently carried out at multiple locations in Bikaner and Jaipur, where the CBI seized incriminating documents and electronic devices.
Case 3: Senior railway officer arrested in Bhilai bribery case
In the third case, the CBI arrested a Senior Divisional Mechanical Engineer (Sr DME) of South East Central Railway (SECR), Bhilai, who belongs to the Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineers (IRSME).
The CBI registered the case on August 13 following allegations that the officer had demanded an undue advantage of Rs 2 lakh from a complainant for clearing pending bills. After negotiations, the officer allegedly agreed to accept Rs 1 lakh.
The CBI laid a trap on August 13 and caught the officer for accepting Rs 50,000 as part payment of the alleged bribe. The money was collected from the complainant by a tout allegedly acting on the officer’s instructions.
The agency then conducted searches at the officer’s residential and office premises in Raipur and Bhilai. During the searches, the CBI found approximately Rs 77 lakh in cash and jewellery worth around Rs 14 lakh.
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The Senior DME and the tout were arrested on August 14 and produced before the competent court. The court granted four days’ police custody of the accused persons.
The CBI said investigations in all three cases are continuing.