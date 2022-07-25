scorecardresearch
Monday, July 25, 2022

CBI arrests 5 for promising Rajya Sabha seats, governorship for Rs 100 cr

The agency on Monday conducted searches at seven locations in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka and claimed have recovered incriminating material, including WhatsApp conversations and other evidences.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
July 25, 2022 10:26:07 pm
The arrested accused were produced before the competent court in Delhi on July 22 and 23 and are currently on bail. (File Photo)

THE CENTRAL Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested five people for allegedly promising various people Rajya Sabha seats, governorship and chairmanship of government bodies in lieu of money. The agency has alleged the accused dropped names, one impersonated as a senior CBI officer and demanded Rs 100 crore from the victims.

The arrested accused have been identified as Kamlakar Prem Kumar Bandgar from Latur in Maharashtra; Mahendra Pal Arora from Delhi; Abhishek Boora from Ghaziabad; Mohd. Aijaz Khan from Delhi; and Ravindra Vitthal Naik from Belgaum in Karnataka.

According to CBI, the accused entered into a criminal conspiracy “with the sole ulterior motive of cheating private persons by falsely assuring them for arrangement of seats in Rajya Sabha, appointment as Governor, appointment as Chairman in different government-run organisations under central government ministries and department against huge pecuniary consideration”.

The agency has alleged that Abhishek Boora was in regular touch with Kamlakar Bandgar where they discussed how to use the latter’s connections with highly placed government officials who play pivotal role in such appointments.

The CBI has alleged that Bandgar impersonated as a senior CBI officer and told Boora, Arora, Khan, and Naik to bring any sort of work that he could fix in lieu of payment.

The accused, CBI alleged, would “often drop names of the senior bureaucrats and political functionaries for impressing upon the client approaching them for some work either directly or through middleman like Abhishek Boora”.

According to the CBI, Bandgar, impersonating as senior CBI officer, “has been threatening the officers posted in police stations for showing favour to some person known to him, for influencing the investigation of ongoing cases”.

The arrested accused were produced before the competent court in Delhi on July 22 and 23 and are currently on bail.

