CBI arrests 2 more in Suvendu aide murder case, officials point to TMC link

In what is likely to raise a political storm in West Bengal, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two BJP workers, who were earlier with the Trinamool Congress, in connection with the murder of Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari’s aide Chandranath Rath. CBI sources said the investigation has revealed that the two accused arrested now had allegedly hired the shooters who killed Rath.

Rath was shot dead in Madhyamgram near Kolkata on May 6, shortly after the BJP swept the Assembly polls in Bengal, defeating the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress, which had been in power in Bengal since 2011.

According to CBI officials, the arrested persons have been identified as Sagar Sonkar and Sahib Sonkar, who had been working with Rath. “The probe has revealed that both the arrested men were earlier with Trinamool Congress and later shifted to BJP. But they were still in touch with some members of Trinamool. Investigation showed that he (Sagar Sonkar) was in contact with the office of a rival political party via landline calls while working with Rath,” an official said.