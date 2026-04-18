CBI arrests former bank manager, 2 others in Rs 1.6 crore digital arrest scam

The CBI conducted searches at five locations across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, where investigators seized incriminating documents and electronic devices linked to the accused. (File Photo)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday arrested a former assistant manager of a private bank and two other individuals in a high-profile ‘digital arrest’ cyber fraud case involving over Rs 1.6 crore, following Supreme Court directions.

The CBI conducted searches at five locations across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, where investigators seized incriminating documents and electronic devices linked to the accused. “The victim, a senior citizen, was allegedly coerced into transferring the massive sum under threats of a fake digital arrest,” a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

The CBI identified the arrested accused as Dubbaka Mahesh, a former assistant manager, Rajesh Kanna and Vayala Srinivas. “In continuation of the investigation, Mahesh has now been arrested for his alleged role in facilitating the fraudulent opening of the bank account. The other two arrested accused were actively involved in arranging mule bank accounts and facilitating the layering and transfer of proceeds of crime from the victim through multiple accounts,” the spokesperson added.